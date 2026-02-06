Questions Trail Regina Daniels’ Age as Online Debate Intensifies

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The age of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has come under renewed public scrutiny, sparking widespread debate across social media and online platforms.

The controversy centres on claims linked to documents and past media appearances suggesting differing accounts of the actress’s date of birth.

According to documents circulating online, including an INEC-issued voter’s card allegedly obtained in 2018, Regina Daniels is said to have been born on October 10, 1998.

The card was reportedly presented to Senator Ned Nwoko when they met in 2019.

Supporters of this position also reference a 2020 BBC interview in which Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, stated that her daughter was 20 years old at the time, insisting she did not marry as a minor.

An X user identified as Anna said “If her mom says she was 20 in 2020, then the claims about her marrying as a minor don’t make sense…”

Reacting to this on Instagram, a user said,

“So if she was 20 in 2020 like her mum said on BBC… the math is mathing

However, online users have pointed to the actress’s repeated use of the phrase “Forever 16” since 2019 as a source of confusion, fuelling speculation about inconsistencies surrounding her age.

User called Dija said, “Her dad said she was born in 2000, don’t know why you all keep changing the girl’s age every.”

Treasure said, “l don’t think Gina is up to 28.. I know my age and I saw her movie, she was a very small girl then.. did she fly to 28”

The debate has raised several questions among commentators, including whether conflicting information was publicly presented, whether official documents accurately reflect her age, and what responsibility public figures bear in providing accurate personal information.

@jenny onye said “My passport has 1994… But I was born in 1999! I was underage when I wanted to open a bank, NIN, and international passport, so u can actually”

@honeymix said, “Why are they using a voter’s card to justify that she was 20 then? ;I could remember then a lot of underage people lied and registered so that they could vote and get cash.. What happened to her National Identity Card at least that one is also”

As of the time of reporting, neither Regina Daniels nor her representatives has issued a formal statement addressing the renewed discussions.

No official findings have been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any relevant authority regarding the claims.