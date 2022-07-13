Race For UK Prime Minister: Sunak Wins As British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Survives First Round

As the race began for the appointment of the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom on Wednesday, former Chief Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, emerged victorious with 88 votes during the first round of voting by parliamentarians.

BBC reported that Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came second with 67 votes while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came third with 50.

Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch survived elimination with 40 votes.

But the current UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt were removed for scoring less than 30 which is the minimum requirement for the first round.

The next round of voting holds on Thursday.

The voting process will continue till September 2, when one out of the two contestants remaining will be announced as UK prime minister on September 5.