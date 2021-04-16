Railway Project: Over 263 Property Affected…Lagos Pays N260m As Compensation

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Government on Friday said over 263 properties would be affected as it commences construction of the 37km Lagos Red Line Railway.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

According to him, the property were affected because they were on the Right-of-Way on the rail lines, adding that the state would ensure that everyone was adequately compensated.

“Construction of any major project that will be beneficial to citizens will always come at a cost. The important thing is at the end of the day, we will all be better off for it.

“We are standing by our promise to residents who will be directly or indirectly affected by the construction of the 37km Lagos Red Line Rail, on adequate compensation for any loss of property due to this project.

“Therefore, yesterday was a fulfilling day as we compensated 25 property owners/ tenants in the first phase of our compensation drive,” he said.

The governor, who had presented the cheques to the affected persons, said: “the compensation ranged from N260 million to N78 million down to about N140,000”.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that such was the first in the state where, “both property owners and tenants will benefit from this compensation.

“This is so that no one is left behind in our quest for inclusion of everyone directly or indirectly affected by the project,” he said.

Recall that on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu flagged off construction of a ‘Red Line Mass Transit’ project with the capacity to move over one million commuters daily.