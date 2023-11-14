Railway Workers Shutdown Train Stations In Compliance With NLC Indefinite Strike

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Union of Railway Workers has directed its members to withdraw services as it plans to join the indefinite strike.

The development is in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Labour Congress to its associated unions to commence indefinite strike by 12:00am on Tuesday.

The union communicated to its members in a circular signed by the Secretary-General, Comrade Segun Esan.

He said, “This is a critical moment that we all must rise in strong and indivisible unison to salvage the credibility and integrity of the Nigerian workers who have for long been seized in the jugular by the State and its coercive instruments.”

The union served the circular to NRC’s Managing Director; Commissioner of Police, NRC Police Command; Commandant, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps among others.

Esan directed the union members to join the nationwide strike action from 12:00am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Recall that last week, aviation unions withdrew all services to all Owerri flights both inwards and outwards from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight November 8 over the assault on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Ajaero and the NLC had stormed Imo State to protest the non-payment of salaries and other entitlements of workers but the NLC president was manhandled by the Nigerian Police.

Ajaero accused the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma of masterminding the assault.

The NLC and TUC consequently issued a 5-day ultimatum to the federal government to remove the police boss over his alleged involvement in the attack.