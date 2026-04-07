Rainstorm Destroys Multi-Billion Naira Abuja Bus Terminal 9 Months After Commissioning

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A heavy rainstorm on Tuesday damaged sections of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, barely nine months after its commissioning, with debris spilling onto the Nyanya–Keffi Expressway, which has triggered traffic gridlock along the corridor.

An eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER on anonymity, noted that the impact was immediate, as vehicles struggled to navigate around fallen materials while residents and road users attempted to clear portions of the obstruction to restore movement.

The disruption was most pronounced around the Abuja Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre operated by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, where the buildup of traffic intensified.

In an official statement, the Federal Capital Territory Administration confirmed that the windstorm affected parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal and also caused minor damage to the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and nearby structures.

According to the statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, preliminary findings showed that no casualties were recorded and no vehicles were damaged in the incident.

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has since ordered the deployment of security personnel to the area to maintain order and facilitate traffic control.

The administration also assured that urgent steps would be taken to repair the damaged infrastructure.

The development comes less than a year after the Kugbo Bus Terminal was inaugurated as part of efforts to modernise Abuja’s transport system.

The facility was commissioned on June 26, 2025, with president Bola Tinubu represented at the event, to mark the milestone in the Federal Capital Territory’s infrastructure drive.

The bus terminal was constructed by Planet Projects Limited, and delivered within one year following its flag-off on June 30, 2024, under a broader N51bn contract covering three bus terminals.

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It was designed to function with airport-style efficiency, the hub features a 200-bus parking capacity, a 500-seat passenger lounge, automated teller machines, restaurants, and a network of closed-circuit television cameras.

The project is part of the FCT Administration’s strategy to streamline urban transportation and curb the menace of “one chance” criminal activities within the capital.