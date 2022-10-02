Rallies: ‘There’s No Stopping Us…You’ve Made Bold Statement’ – Obi Tells Supporters

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says his supporters have made a big statement following Saturday’s ‘Obidient’ rallies which witnessed huge turnout in several parts of the country.

Obi, in an appreciation message published on his verified Twitter account, hailed the peaceful conduct of the rallies.

According to him, the rallies have shown the world that Nigeria is ready for change and that the majority are ready to lead the way.

He said, “today will go down in history as a day Nigerians spoke with one united voice; the message is clear and simple – A NEW NIGERIA IS POSSIBLE!

“From Lagos, Bauchi, Benin City, Warri, Osogbo, Kaduna, Uyo, Aba, London, New York and many more, OBIdients made a bold statement with generally very peaceful rallies.

“The very young, and old men and women in their millions marched in solidarity and in support of our collective vision of a New Nigeria. I salute Nigerian Youths.

“I thank you all most sincerely, for your passion, resolve and resiliency. You have shown the world that Nigeria is ready for change, and that the majority are ready to lead the way.

“Thank you all for the sacrifices. Our labours shall never be in vain and there is no stopping us now,” he added.