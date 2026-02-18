Ramadan: Kano Orders Closure Of Event Centres, Entertainment Venues

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Censorship Board has directed the immediate suspension of operations at all entertainment centres across Kano State, including event centres, popularly known as gala houses, and Disc Jockey (DJ) operators, ahead of the Ramadan fasting period.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, announced the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the closure will take effect from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and will remain in force until the end of the holy month.

The board said the measure is aimed at enabling residents to observe the Ramadan fast and carry out religious activities in a peaceful and undisturbed environment.

It added that the date for reopening the affected venues, particularly around the Eid celebrations, would be communicated in due course.

The agency called on operators and other stakeholders to comply fully with the directive, noting that the decision aligns with its statutory responsibility to regulate entertainment activities and ensure adherence to established guidelines across the state.

The board also expressed hope for a peaceful and healthy observance of the fasting period for all residents.