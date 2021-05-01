Ramadan: Malami Distributes Food Stuff To 10,000 Kebbi Households

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has distributed food items to about 10,000 households in the 21 Local Government Areas in Kebbi State.

Malami’s spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Gwandu said the gesture was aimed at assisting the less privileged participating in this year’s Ramadan in the state.

“No fewer than ten thousand households across the 21 Local Governments in Kebbi States have received philanthropic gesture of food items from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN,” the statement partly read.

The distribution was done by AGF’s Non-Governmental Organizations; Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative and Kadi Malami Foundation.

The AGF urged Muslim faithful to keep praying for Nigeria during these trying times of insecurity.

Malami has embarked on various empowerment programmes in Kebbi.