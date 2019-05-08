Ramadan: ‘N1.6 Million Earmarked To Feed 100 Muslims In Badagry’

Advertisement

Real Acts of Kindness (RAK) Development Foundation, an NGO, says it has earmarked over N1.6 million to feed over 100 Muslims during the month of Ramadan in Badagry.

Mr Joel Vitowanu, RAK Branch Manager in Badagry, told reporters that the free food for breaking of fast was a charity gesture as a payback to Badagry Muslims.

According to Vitowanu, our plan is to feed over 100 people for 30 days during fast breaking period.

Advertisement

“The cost for feeding the Muslims at night is over N1.6million and it has been awarded to a caterer.

“So, what we do is to gather Muslims, especially destitute, at Badagry Central Mosque five minutes to breaking of fast and serve them with fruits to break the fast.

“Later, we will serve them different foods to break their fast. We have started since beginning of the fasting and the foundation will continue until the end of the month of Ramadan.

“The founder of the NGO, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, organised the gesture to give to the poor and the needy in Badagry and its environs,” he said.

According to him, the foundation is currently embarking on a project in Itoga area of Badagry.

Advertisement

“We are installing a transformer for the community as a cost of about N3.7 million so that electricity supply will be restored to the community,” he said.

_

NAN