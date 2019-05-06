Ramadan: ‘Resist Divisive Agents,’ APC Tells Muslims

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged all Muslim faithful to resist divisive agents “and their equally divisive messages and actions” during the holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The statement urged all Muslims to use the Holy Month to pray for the peace, security and development the country.

“In observance of this year’s Ramadan fasting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) urges Muslim Ummah to use the Holy Month to pray for the peace, security and development of our dear country, Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, improvement, sacrifice and increased devotion and worship. We implore Muslim Ummah to follow and apply the teachings of Islam in our relationship with our neighbours- Muslims and non-Muslims. We should remember and cater for the less-privileged in our midst, stay humble and abstain from all bad deeds.

“It is our inalienable right as humans to safely go about our daily activities and to live in peaceful coexistence with our neighbours. Hence, in our places of worship, educational institutions, socio-political gatherings, markets, social media and all other public spaces, we must resist divisive agents and their equally divisive messages and actions.

“We must report to relevant authorities agents of destruction who disguise as ethnic or religious champions to achieve their diabolic, selfish and heinous agenda by exploiting our perceived differences.

“The cases of kidnappings, banditry, ethno-religious and resource-fuelled crises and other violent crimes recorded in some parts of the country are undoubtedly serious sources of concern. While the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is adopting multifaceted approach to permanently tackle the conflicts and crimes, the president has equally given marching orders to relevant security services to deal with these security threats and bring back normalcy to the affected areas.

“In different fronts of our national life, the President Buhari-led APC administration has laid a solid foundation for national development, peace and progress. The result is apparent in our strengthened economy, improved electioneering, refocused value system, waning corruption, social investments, massive infrastructure drive, better standing and influence in the comity of nations, in line with the promises contained in our Change Agenda for Nigerians. We are set to consolidate on work done so far and do more as we gear up for the Next Level of our renewed mandate.

“The APC urges Muslim Ummah and indeed all Nigerians of other faiths to continue to pray for our country and for wisdom, good health and safety of our leaders, all in our collective bid to take our dear country to its deserved heights.

“Ramadan Kareem to all Muslims.”