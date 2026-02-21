Ramadan, Small Contest Behind Kano By-Poll Apathy — Kano REC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission has attributed the low turnout recorded in Saturday’s by-election in Kano State to the Ramadan period and public perception that the poll involved limited candidates.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdu Zango, disclosed this while addressing journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the election in Kano Municipal.

Zango described the election as peaceful and violence-free, commending residents for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

“As far as security is concerned, you can see for yourselves, no issue. It’s very unlike Kano. We appreciate citizens for behaving responsibly. No violence, no threat whatsoever,” he said.

According to him, several factors contributed to the low voter turnout, including the timing of the election during Ramadan and the general perception that the contest was small, involving few parties and candidates.

Responding to questions on why some opposition parties did not participate and allegations against the commission, Zango said INEC had not received any formal complaint.

He noted that participation in elections is determined by political parties, adding that any party that conducts primaries and submits candidates in line with the Electoral Act is eligible to contest.

He stressed that decisions not to participate rest solely with the parties.