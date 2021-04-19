Ramadan: Traders Jack Up Price Of Dates

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Dates fruit sellers in Kano are recording high sales following increase in patronage since the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

At Kofar Wambai dates fruit market, the price had shot up by about 25 per cent, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

A measure of dried dates now sells for N1,700 as against N1,350 before the Ramadan while a small size tin is being sold for N100 as against N70.

There was high preference for dates among Muslims, who usually consume it first to break their fast, in defence to the instruction of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Traders at the market attributed the hike in price to the increase in demand for the fruit.

Alhaji Usmsn Alhassan, a dates dealer, said the hike in prices was necessitated by seasonal increase in demand for the produce.

Alhassan said traders also have to cover transportation cost, as most of the dates were imported from Algeria, Mauritania, Chad and Niger Republics.

He said the fruits was also being cultivated in many states across Nigeria.

“Dates are in high demand at this season of the year, we are making good sales as people need the fruit to break their fast.

“Customers have high preference for imported dates which is sweeter as against the local variety,” he said.

Another trader, Usman Aminu, noted that over 80 per cent of the dates being consumed in the country were imported, even though Nigeria can produce enough to meet its needs.

He explained that statistics showed that Nigeria’s annual dates production stood at 1,958 metric tones as against 10,000 metric tonnes annual consumption.

Aminu said dates can be cultivated in commercial quantity in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States among others.

Also, Gambo Dalhatu, a resident, said he preferred dates to break his fast in line with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

“I enjoy its taste, it helps digestion and nourish the body system,” he said, and urged the traders to reduce prices to enable more Muslims break their fast with dates.

Date palm is a nutritional flowering plant species in the palm family, cultivated for its edible sweet fruit.

It is commonly found in the Sahel and Savannah region of Africa as well as arid and tropical zones.

Studies indicated that dates contained rich nutrients such as calories, carbohydrate – glucose and fructose, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, copper and zinc among others.