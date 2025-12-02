Randy Security Man Kills Cousin In Enugu

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

One Emeka Nwangwu, 51, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old cousin, Loveth Nwangwu. It was gathered that the deceased was killed at a pharmacy in Nsukka where she was receiving treatment.

The Enugu State Police Command disclosed the arrest in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday.

Ndukwe stated that the arrest was effected on Dec 1, 2025 by the command’s Nsukka Urban Division with the support of the local Neighbourhood Watch Group. He revealed that the suspect is also a member of the Neighbourhood Watch.

Quoting the release, “The suspect committed the crime at a pharmacy in Nsukka, where he was arrested. The deceased had earlier reported a case of defilement, sexual abuse, abduction, and threat to life against the suspect on 28th November 2025 to Umabor Division.

“She alleged that she had been living with the suspect since 2019, at age 13, after the death of his wife, and that he had restricted her communication with family and friends and subjected her to sexual abuse.”

The deceased was reported to have earlier attempted to escape to her family home at Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, but was prevented by the suspect who allegedly threatened her with a firearm, forcing her back to his residence in Ibeku-Opi, Nsukka LGA, where she was locked up in a room.

Quoting the release, “The deceased later escaped using a spare key and reported the incident to the police, who issued her a medical report form for examination. The suspect and family were invited to the station, where he confessed, sought forgiveness, and promised to return her property. The family, citing personal ties, initially chose not to prosecute the case but opted for spiritual cleansing due to the incestuous and abominable act against the victim.

“Tragically, while receiving treatment at a pharmacy in Nsukka, the suspect forced his way in, assaulted her, and struck her head repeatedly on the floor, causing fatal injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where her death was confirmed and her remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. The suspect was rearrested and is in police custody.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, has condemned the crime and the cruel manner in which it was committed. He assured the public that justice would be served. He also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (State CID) to investigate the case meticulously and ensure that it is charged to court within record time.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the suspect was once the Special Adviser on Transport to a former Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon Walter Ozioko, but was sacked for sleeping with a married woman in his office.