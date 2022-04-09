‘Rape Must Become Election Issue In Nigeria’- AG Says As Ekiti Court Hears Over 80 Cases Against Teenagers

Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, the Attorney-General of Ekiti state, has said that his office is currently battling with about 80 rape cases in court, adding that if a new approach is not introduced, such weird behavior may consume the country.

He said that the issue of rape is also taking alarming toll on teenagers in the state.

He wrote via his Facebook page : “Yesterday, my office Ekiti State Ministry of Justice secured the conviction of another sex offender. The second in two weeks. The man raped two teenage girls aged 11 & 12. The Director Public Prosecution also informed me that this week alone he has received 10 case files from the police- all teenage rape matters.

“Add these to the close to 70 cases we are prosecuting in the high court to the daily cases in the magistrate courts plus realizing that under reporting of rape is rife, one cannot but be despondent about the state of sexual violence against women and girls.

“Ekiti State has the most progressive Laws in Nigeria against sexual violence. Laws backed by the highest level of political will but I think it is time for a new approach before this rape rage consumes us all.”

According to him, sexual violence against women and girls is on the increase because of the obvious discrimination existing in Nigeria’s political system.

He strongly advised the Nigerian electorate to insist on a government that enthrones gender equality, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“This culture of treating women & girls as though they do not matter ( which sadly found expression in our National Assembly) is deeply rooted in our national polity. The immediate unintended outcome is the democratization of rape and other forms of violence against women.

“Time to make Rape an issue in this election. Those seeking elective offices at all levels, State & National should demonstrate a more than tongue in cheek understanding of sexual violence,” he stated on Friday.