RCCG Leads Global Prayer Walk For Covid-19 To ‘Rest In Peace’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) throne room parish, Abuja, led by Pastor Tunde Benjamin-Laniyi, have joined other RCCG members in Nigeria and around the world in ‘global prayer walk’ against many troubles facing the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi marched his congregation from the congress hall of the Trancorp Hilton Abuja to the Federal Secretariat, as they cried out to God to shine his face on the country.

RCCG members in over 190 countries participated in the prayer walk which held on Sunday.

The church also prayed to God to cause ‘the eagles’ in the country to fly again, saying the current state of affairs in the country needed God’s divine intervention.

During the walk, the church focused their prayers on different areas including, revival in the country and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are praying for our nation that God almighty will help Nigeria, that God will help the President, the ministers, Governors and all our leaders and even the populace so that Nigeria will be great again, we are trusting that God almighty will back them up we are crying out saying Almighty have mercy upon the country.

“Lord do something, we are asking for divine intervention, we are asking for divine interruption to the benefit of the country. We’re saying Lord, it is high time that Nigeria should be mentioned in the community of nations, not a country that is glorious but a country that carries the Glory of God”.

Benjamin-Laniyi described Nigeria as a country that is destined to be great and prayed to God to, “make the eagle fly again”

On Covid-19, the pastor declared that ‘enough is enough’, adding that, “it is time for Covid-19 to rest in peace, if it will not rest in peace it must rest in piece by force.”