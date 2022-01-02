RCCG Members Mourn As Deputy General Overseer Abiona Dies On New Year Day

The Retired Deputy General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor J.H. Abiona, is dead.

Abiona was said to be supportive of the present General overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to take over from the founder of the church, Pastor Josiah Akindayomi, in 1981.

It was gathered that Abiona, 96, died on Saturday, the New Year Day.

A highly placed official of the church said the church would issue a statement on Abiona’s death soon.

Abiona was said to be one of the respected elders of the church. He was appointed acting General Superintendent after the death of the founder Akindayomi.

Abiona had handled the transition of the church leadership from Akindayomi to the current General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in 1981 and weathered the storm generated by people who were eager to lead the church, despite God’s plan, which had earlier been made known to them.

Meanwhile, some members of the RCCG have expressed shock about the death of the nonagenarian cleric.

One.of them posted on Nairaland, ” RIP baba, he always loved dancing while sitting down at the camp activities.

“Rest on baba, RCCG will miss you, you will be missed for your prayers for Daddy GO at every thanksgiving during Holy Ghost Congress.

Another member with the name, Starseed, said, ” God’s General. We will meet on the resurrection morning.

Lanre4uonly wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.My condolences to the bereaved family and the RCCG family.”