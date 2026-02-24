REA Signs $700,000 MoU To Power Rural Schools, Hospitals In FCT, Two States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has approved a $700,000 grant to support the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in rural health centres and schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger State, and Nasarawa State.

The grant, provided under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the ECOWAS Commission on February 23, 2026.

The funding is expected to facilitate the electrification of 15 public health and education facilities, marking the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP, a regional initiative backed by the World Bank to expand off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

Under the agreement, REA will serve as the technical and financial implementing agency, overseeing the deployment of clean and reliable solar energy systems to critical public institutions in underserved communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, described the partnership as a significant step toward strengthening energy access in essential service sectors.

He noted that electrifying schools and health centres would directly improve healthcare delivery, enhance learning conditions, and stimulate socio-economic development in rural areas.

Also speaking, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, said the Nigerian pilot phase represents a cornerstone of the regional strategy to eliminate energy poverty.

According to him, providing sustainable solar solutions to schools and clinics goes beyond infrastructure, as it directly impacts lives and empowers vulnerable communities.

To ensure seamless execution, a dedicated Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established within REA to work closely with the ROGEAP structures and a Steering Committee.

In a related development, REA signed a separate MoU with the Niger State Government to enable access to ECOWAS funding and provide counterpart support for selected project sites within the state.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State said the collaboration aligns with his administration’s development agenda focused on sustainable infrastructure and improved public service delivery.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to co-financing and supporting the successful implementation of the solar projects.