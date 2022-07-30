Reaction As Nigerian Man Beaten To Death In Italy

71 SHARES Share Tweet

One Alika Ogorchukwu has been brutally murdered in Italy, the Nigerian Embassy, Rome, Italy has confirmed.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission tweeted on Saturday that Ogorchukwu, a “39-year-old Nigerian citizen was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday 29th July, 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.”

Floating a statement from the embassy, the man lost his life in the process even as passerby made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it.

Reacting, Nigeria’s Ambassador in Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam condemned the gruesome murder and condoled with Mrs. Charity Oriachi, wife of the deceased and his family.

The embassy vowed to get justice for the deceased.

The statement partly reads:

“His Excellency has directed the provision of immediate consular assistance as appropriate.

“The Embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succour to the family of the deceased.

“Ambassador Abam wishes to enjoin members of the Nigerian community in Italy to remain calm and to refrain from taking laws into their hands. His Excellency wishes to reassure Nigerians in Italy that citizen’s diplomacy remained the key thrust of his administration and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all Nigerians in Italy receive timely, efficient and professional consular services.”