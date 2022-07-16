Reaction As Prime Minister Aspirant Kemi Badenoch Says ‘UK Is Best Country In The World’

Series of voting for the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will hold till 5pm on Friday, 2nd September, 2022.

British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, who scaled through the first and second ballot, has asked citizens to trust her to lead the best country in the world into greater heights.

For now, the former Chief Finance Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, is still the one leading the race with 101 votes at the second ballot.

But Badenoch’s statement drew reaction from a number of Twitter users on Saturday.

Badenoch, who was born to parents of Nigerian roots, had on Friday, tweeted that when she arrived the UK as a teenager, she enjoyed an enabling environment that helped her to aspire for greater heights.

She maintained that the UK is such a great country , adding “that is why I chose it at 16 and is why I want to be the next PM.”

She added: “It’s time to tell the truth. The truth is, unless we change we will fail. I love this country, I chose it when I was 16, it is the best place in the world. Nowhere else on the planet would give me the opportunity standing in front of the nation, asking for the honour of being the leader of the government.”

Reacting on Saturday, a number of Twitter users wished her well while some disagreed with her position on the country, citing the economic issues bedeviling the nation.

Some of the tweets read:

Kemi you will do a great job I have no doubt. Keep being strong. https://t.co/M03XvEoHLO — John Malcolmson 🇺🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JohnMalcolmson) July 16, 2022

Don’t make me laugh. You chose it at 16. A 16 yo Nigerian wouldn’t know much of the world to know which one to choose. Not our fault but our system made it so. https://t.co/Qy0ZYjInad — Inyangaeze (@jeomaltd) July 16, 2022

I don't want a PM who thinks our country is the best.



I want someone who recognises our failings & works to correct them.



One who looks up to other countries with better climate policy, gender equality and diversity laws, and looks to emulate them. #ToryLeadershipContest https://t.co/xwkXKJc27g — Dr Fay Edwards MCIHort (@TheFayEdwards) July 16, 2022





