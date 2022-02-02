Reactions As Atiku’s Daughter Gifts Zubby Micheal Land On Birthday

By Justina Simon

Social media users have reacted after the daughter of former Vice President of Nigeria Nana Atiku, gifted Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael a plot of land to mark his birthday.

The actor who turned 37 celebrated his birthday on February 1 2022.

The actor took to his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself and Nana Atiku, and described the gift as the “best cake day gift ever.”

He wrote: “Best cake day gift ever. Nana Atiku just gifted me a plot of land in Abuja as a cake day gift @nanaatiku_kadi. I really appreciate this; thanks, and God bless.”

Also, the former Vice President’s daughter shared some photos with Zubby via her Instagram page and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite Actor. A Man with a heart of gold. May happiness never depart from you. May God keep opening your ways as you bless others. I am always proud of you. Happy birthday my brother. May Allah bless your new Age.”

Michael’s post has generated reactions among Nigerian who advised the actor to marry Nana, as others congratulated him.

One of the fans wrote, @anita777007 said, “Zubby marry this girl, she is so much in love with you and you know that.”

For @engr_ahmad_muhd, he said, “We really appreciate Nana.”

Another user with the account @selasitrustina said, “God bless her abundantly.”

