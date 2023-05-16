Reactions As Court Restrains NYSC From Clarifying Certificate Status Of Enugu Governor-Elect

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has come under scrutiny over his ruling that the National Youth Service Corps should restrain from issuing disclaimers to the effect that the NYSC certificate dated 6th January, 2003, possessed by the governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, was not issued by the corps.

Mbah’s NYSC certificate is paramount in the petition filed by Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon Chijioke Edeoga. Our correspondent reports that the NYSC director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim A. Muhammad, had copiously issued statements on request that the corps did not issue the certificate Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the March 2023 governorship election.

Justice Ekwo gave the order on Monday while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Mr Mbah, a lawyer. He however gave Mbah two days to serve the court proceedings to the defendants.

In a reaction through his Facebook page on Tuesday, Samuel Ede wrote, “This is also an evidence to show that he [Mbah] didn’t have an NYSC certificate, but forged one. Those of us that went to school and answered the clarion call to serve under the sun or in the rain can give one thousand evidence to show that we don’t forge certificates.”

Innocent Onyeneke wrote, “So the court is now trying to prevent NYSC from exposing alleged forgers of certificates. It is a goal for LP. If his certificate is genuine, no need asking court to stop NYSC. He should just show his certificate.”

For George Nwede, “Why getting an injunction from court when he claims to have the original NYSC cert? Let’s watch if he will also get injunction from tribunal.”

Martins Ifeanyi wrote, “It’s a very big shame for Mbah to take NYSC to court. He has failed out because no reasonable SAN can come out to defend this kind thing. Nothing can stop Edoga from reclaiming his mandate.”

In view of TC Asogwa, “Ordinary NYSC certificate and we are distorting the law, bribing judges and getting fraudulent court injuctions. And we still hope to lead the state with justice, equity and fairness! It’s only righteousness that exalts a nation.”

Recall that a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, via his Twitter handle, questioned the position of the court in the NYSC certificate saga.

According to him, “How on earth does a judge even think of making this kind of order with a clear conscience unless there are things involved that a judge should not be involved!”