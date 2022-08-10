Reactions As Ghana President Debunks Post Claiming He Asked Tinubu To Give Peter Obi ‘A Chance’

126 SHARES Share Tweet

Reactions are trailing a rejoinder by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, where he debunked a post claiming he wrote to the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health. “

Addo strongly denied the post maintaining that such did not emanate from him

Amid the tense atmosphere associated with the build up to the 2023 presidential poll, he tweeted that his administration will never interfere in the election of its neighbour.

Regarding the post, he wrote on Tuesday:

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

Following the rebuttal, Twitter users on Wednesday began throwing blames on the Obidient movement which supports Obi and the influencers backing Tinubu.

Some described such fake news purveyors as an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Some of the tweet reads:

Yes oh Obidiots who OBI-diently spray propaganda narrative to gain power https://t.co/BmVZVnBf2F — IBM 🕋⚽💻🇳🇬⚖️ (@masterIBM) August 10, 2022

Why are our people are so bent on disgracing us? Stop using lies to promote your candidate una no go hear https://t.co/nnSc0lgilJ — JESUS LOVES YOU (@AtoyebiPaulB) August 10, 2022