Reactions As Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Drops Ozekhome, Ejiofor As Counsel

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has sacked Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Ifeanyi Ejiofor as lead counsels to the IPOB leader.

The family accused Ozekhome’s of refusing to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him in the DSS Custody for an urgent ear surgery.

Kanunta, who is the embattled IPOB leader’s younger brother, in a series of tweets on Thursday titled “Notice of dismissal”, wrote “After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that.

“For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap.”

Recall that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of the State Services (DSS) since June 27, 2021 after he was arrested in Kenya and repatriated by the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian Court of Appeal on October 13, 2022 in its judgment discharged and acquitted Kanu of all the charges leveled against him and ordered his immediate and unconditional release from detention.

However, he remained in detention as the government objected to the Appeal Court ruling.

But reacting to the dismissal of the lawyers, some IPOB sympathizers have taken to the social media to express their displeasure.

@biafran retweeter tweeted “Lolz the same way you sacked the members of the @real_IpobDOS and today you still hide to listen to @ChinasaNworu on radio Biafra whenever he’s on air speaking. We know your tactics Kingsley. Why are you so angry this time around? Oh because your dearest bank Orji Uzor Kalu cried”.

@Patrickcashbag ” Who is one? Where are you from? What is your name? What do you represent?”.

@Ikechuks2000 ” gradually you will confess the deal you made with the Igbo politicians, & the Fulani government and how you sold MNK to them, which made you keep silent for 8 days after knowing about MNK ‘s kidnap”.