Reactions As Singer Kizz Daniel Arrested By Tanzanian Police

Popular Nigerian musician, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, has been arrested in Tanzania after he failed to grace the stage for a previously scheduled performance.

Kizz Daniel was allegedly picked up by authorities after he breached his contract by failing to perform at his own concert on Sunday 7th August

The singer, who had arrived in the country on the day of the event, reportedly declined to perform due to the unavailability of his clothes.

In a video shared online, fans can be seen vandalizing the venue of the performance while leaving in annoyance after Daniel failed to show up.

Some of them registered their grievances online, claiming to have paid as much as $5,000 for tables just to see the singer perform live.

The singer was picked up at his hotel by Tanzanian authorities and taken to the Oysterbay Police Station.

Nigerians on Twitter berated the musician for his attitude towards live performances, calling on the singer and his management to do better.

@Poojamedia tweeted, saying, “Kizz Daniel does it in Nigeria, arrives late for shows & na beg he go just beg. E don carry Naija mentality enter Tanzania, dem don arrest am”.

Another person, @Olamide0fficial said, “The last time I said Kizz Daniel needs to fix up. Some people came for my head. Here we are again. Talent is never enough. If there is something causing these constant issues, it needs to be fixed”.

@_AsiwajuLerry also shared his opinion saying, “Na everytime Kizz Daniel dey get concert issue, now them don arrest am for Tanzania. His management team are not helping his career at all”.

Just last month, the singer was booed off the stage for arriving 4 hours late for a show in the US.

He later issued an apology on his social media, attributing the lateness to his passport being withheld at the US Consulate.