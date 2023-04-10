Reactions As UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Narrates Experience With DSS, Aide’s Continued Detention

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions are trailing the narration given by the founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi regarding his arrest, detention and subsequent release by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported Tomi’s arrest and reached out to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, to confirm or deny the arrest but the official declined to give details about the development, replying “why don’t you call the Pastor.”

On Sunday, hours after his church program in Abuja, Tomi stated via his Facebook page that while his aide is still being detained, he and his wife had to leave Nigeria abruptly after a “lengthy interrogation” by DSS.

He wrote, “Prophetess Tahmar and I would like to express our gratitude for all your prayers and international support during Fridays ordeal with The DSS. We can confirm that on Good Friday 7th April we arrived at Abuja to visit one of our branches when we were picked up by about 6 armed agents who did not identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency.

“My wife, myself and my aide Emmanuel Ezerika were forced to surrender our mobile phones and enter the vehicles where we were taken at considerable speed to what we later learned were DSS HQ. The officers, some of who wore balaclavas were not immediately recognisable as DSS.

“Our pictures were taken, finger prints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest. After a lengthy interrogation, it appears media and social media pressure forced DSS to release my wife and I.

“My aide still remains under DSS custody and thus far, DSS have been elusive as to his exact whereabouts. We will not divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide.

“Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s wellbeing, we made the unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly. This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families.

“I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria. We remain resolute that we will return to the Nation that we have grown to call our home but for now we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth.”

Reacting to the development on Monday, Some Twitter users expressed disappointment at the development and called for the release of Tomi’s aide.

Their tweets are below:

This is so sad and heartbreaking. I pray Mr. Emmanuel gets released. https://t.co/LDUGoDFVuo — Esther Ann Uduma (@estherannuduma) April 10, 2023

I think there are pastors who have been more vocal about this issue, yet no one has as much as pointed a finger in their direction..



Something fishy is smelling & it's not mami water https://t.co/5YdWCuacLE — Sir Badt (@diminki) April 10, 2023

Wait , after them release you , you and your family left back to US , while your aide is still yet to be found?

I am confused

Aide you came to Nigeria with? , ahn ahn? , how did his family react to you coming back to US without thier “brother, father ,or son) ahn ahn? https://t.co/Qeh8fvnctR — Themichael😶 (@Themichaelllll) April 10, 2023

The cleric in question had been making predictions about the 2023 Nigerian elections and the outcomes.