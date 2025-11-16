Reactions As UNN Admits Students Into ‘Wrong’ Courses

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some candidates offered admission in the first and second supplementary lists of the University of Nigeria have reacted to the courses they were admitted into.

THE WHISTLER gathered that due to high demand, the university’s admission cut-off marks were high, making some applicants who scored high marks unable to get their choice courses on merit.

“I scored 335,” explains Miracle Eze. “I want to study medicine and surgery. I had hoped to be successful in the supplementary. I wasn’t admitted in the first supplementary. When the second one came out, I saw my name in the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology. It’s strange because I have never heard about sucha course. I’ll consult. But I’m happy because I have an option now.”

Another admission applicant, who identified herself as Onyinye, said she was offered to study plant science and biotechnology. “I have never heard about that. But because it’s coming from UNN, I’ll accept the admission. It’s my third admission attempt. It wasn’t the course I applied for. How my name landed there is what I don’t know.”

Charles Ezeugwu told our correspondent that his son was offered admission to study zoology and environmental studies. “I know that my son applied to study pharmacy. His score did not qualify him for the primary list. When the second supplementary came out two days ago, his name landed in this strange course. He is 16 years old. We won’t accept the course. He will retake JAMB again.”

Chinedu said he had applied to read law. “However,” according to him, “My name appeared in the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies. I doubt the relationship between law and heritage studies. It’s strange. They should have given me English and Literature. If I can change to law in my second year, I wouldn’t mind. Otherwise, I will write the entrance exam again.”

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER contacted a staff member of the university’s admissions office who pleaded not to be mentioned.

According to her, “UNN advertised some courses that need candidates. We call it shopping. Many applied. Those who didn’t but qualified for admission were placed in courses deemed suitable for them. Most courses have been unbundled. I advise successful candidates to take up the admission and study harder. If the courses were irrelevant, they wouldn’t have been offered at UNN.”