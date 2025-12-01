Reactions As Wike-Backed PDP Faction Inaugurates Enugu Committee

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A factional Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike, was inaugurated in Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER reports that the inauguration followed the mass defection of erstwhile PDP state executives to the All Progressives Congress when Gov. Mbah joined the APC.

It was gathered that the state inauguration was conducted by the factional acting National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulraham Mohameed, alongside the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The state caretaker committee is under the chairmanship of former Igboeze South Local Government boss, Mr Vitus Okechi, with Mr Chukwunonye Okereke as secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Okechi pledged to rebuild the PDP in the state.

According to him, “Enugu State is PDP, and PDP is Enugu State. We appreciate those who refused to defect despite challenges. Your loyalty will be rewarded. Returning to the Lion Building in 2027 is a fait accompli.”

Advertisement

Okechi said the caretaker committee would embark on a more strategic and energetic mobilisation drive, with plans to revive structures across communities.

“We are committed to a recalibrated PDP driven by honesty, appreciation of members, and proper administrative competence,” he said.

A former state Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Okey Ozoani, described the new leadership as a corrective step after years of internal disconnection.

According to him, “The 2027 offers us an opportunity to restore our legacy.”

Some of the stakeholders, including Dr Nnamdi Onyia, Celine Ugwu, Chizoba Ezeagor, Chief Ken Obiora, Chief Chukwujekwu Nebo and Chief Obiora Ugwu, expressed optimism that the party’s recovery had begun. They urged the committee to reactivate structures across all 260 wards.

Advertisement

Hon Hillary Ogbuh, a political scientist, told our correspondent that, “PDP is no longer firm in the state. They have shown division by not working to unify the party in the state. The other faction, led by Steve Oruruo, is also unconvincing. Many think that Oruruo is a mole secretly working for the APC.”

A statesman in the state, Elder Sylvester Nwoke, said, “Wike is working for APC, and claiming to be a PDP member. He is programming the eventual burial of the PDP at the federal level. We don’t trust any factional committee of the PDP in the state. They are secretly working for the victory of the APC in the state.”