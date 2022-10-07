Reactions Trail Confirmation Of 19 RECs Over Alleged Partisanship

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The confirmation of all the 19 resident electoral commissioners by the Senate on Wednesday casts doubts on the transparency of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners to conduct free and fair polls in the 2023 general elections.

Some residents of Enugu expressed this feeling in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Friday. According to them, the Senate would have attended to petitions against some of them who were alleged to belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

A journalist, Oliver Nkume, said, “It is a pity. How can the Senate confirm all of them even when some of them ran elections under the platform of the APC recently? The problem is that Nigeria does not have a structure to ensure credible elections. How can the president appoint resident electoral commissioners that he likes, and you expect them to be transparent? The senators will also be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.”

For Johnson Onoh, “Despite the purported electronic voting, the fact that INEC is answerable to Mr. President makes me doubt the credibility of the 2023 polls. The 19 resident electoral commissioners will clandestinely favour the ruling APC. I had expected the National Assembly to make legislation making INEC truly independent, but because the lawmakers benefit from the system, they turned blind eyes on that aspect.”

A politician, Hon Okechukwu Ozioko, said, “I am generally skeptical over the 2023 general elections. There are insinuations that voting will be manually done but electronically collated. It casts doubt if the celebrated electronic voting will resolve our electoral problems. Then with the key roles, the resident electoral commissioners will play, I doubt if the outcome will be different from the past, considering that Mr. President sent names of those answerable to him for confirmation.”

It would be recalled that the Senate confirmed all the 19 nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as resident electoral commissioners (RECs) ahead of the 2023 general elections despite petitions against some of them. Five out of the 19 were however reappointed for the final term of five years while 14 others had new appointments.

Some groups allege that Muhammad Bashir, the nominee from Sokoto State, contested the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections. It was further alleged that Sylvia Agu, the nominee for Enugu State, is a relation of the APC deputy national chairman, South-east. Also, the Imo nominee, Pauline Onyeka, is a former head of ICT at INEC in Imo State and is alleged to be working with the APC hierarchy.

The Senate said their confirmation was due to a lack of evidence in the petitions against some of them, claiming that the nominees, during their screening, denied being partisan.