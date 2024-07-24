Real Madrid Makes History, Becomes First Club To Declare $1.08bn Revenue

489 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Real Madrid have become the first club to announce €1bn ($1.08) revenue.

According to the club’s 2023-24 financial report, the revenues for the 2023-24 campaign excluding player transfers hit €1.073bn which is €230m or 27 per cent surge from the previous year.

The Spanish club also posted an after-tax profit of €16m which is 32 per cent rise from last season.

Real Madrid won the La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

According to Forbes, Real Madrid is the 11th most valuable sports team in the world and the most valuable football team valued at $6.07bn last season.

Real Madrid said, “This is an unprecedented figure for any football club. The club maintains its sound financial status with a net equity of €574m. The club has continued its profitable trajectory year after year since the turn of the century.

“Every line of business has seen growth, with the exception of broadcasting rights, where revenues received from La Liga in 2023-24 were lower than in the 2022-23 season.

“The club expects this commercial boost to continue and grow even stronger in the 2024-25 financial year, supported by the image-related benefits derived from both the composition of the playing squad and sporting success, as well as the renovated stadium.”