Real Madrid Suffer Carvajal Injury Blow

Real Madrid have confirmed that Dani Carvajal has suffered a calf injury against Granada and he is expected to be out of action until 2024.

The defender was replaced after the break during the 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday.

The Club announced that Carvajal has undergone a test which confirmed an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg.

Real Madrid said in a statement: “After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg. Evolution pending.”

According to reports in the Spanish media, Carvajal is expected to be out of action for a month.

It is a major blow for club ahead of the ever-busy festive period.

Real Madrid have been without the likes of Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelio Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior due to injuries.

Carvajal has played 17 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring two goals and recording two assists.