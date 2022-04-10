Recall Retired Military Officers To Tackle Insecurity, Afenifere Tells Buhari

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to tackle insecurity in the country.

Afenifere said this in a statement issued on Sunday by National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

The group advised Buhari to recall retired military officers and policemen to assist those in the service to tackle the insecurity ravaging the country.

The group said by virtue of various positions Buhari had held including being Head of State and the fact that he contested for the presidency before winning the fourth time ought to make him to do far better than what Nigerians were getting from his administration.

The statement read, “Since the efforts the administration has been making all these years have not yielded the desired fruits especially in the area of security, it is incumbent on the President to call on retired security officials to come and support those who are still in the service.

“Those to be recalled should include the retired soldiers, police and security officers of various hues. State police should also be allowed forthwith.

“The Federal Government should make use of the abundant human resources with which the Almighty blessed this country by allowing knowledgeable Nigerians to have inputs into the running of the country.

“The present attitude of ‘we know it all’ as being exhibited by government officials cannot solve the problem which the President identified just as the intolerance to suggestions from well-meaning Nigerians on the part of government officials is at variance with the ‘accountability mantra’ that President affirmed while hosting the ICAN leadership on Friday.”

Ajayi added that the tendency by those in government to regard the calls by well-meaning people and organisations to change for better as hate speech is not helping either the government or the country.

“It is not too late in the day to reverse the nation’s vehicle which appears to be heading towards the precipice. Greater respect must be given to the rule of law, justice must be allowed to prevail just as no group or entity is preferentially treated at the expense of others in the country.

“Indeed, to confirm that President is really determined to ‘clean the mess’ particularly in the area of security, willing states should be allowed to have their own state police.

“Government should show more commitment to education by respecting agreements reached with ASUU and other unions so that our youths can return to their schools,” the group added.