Recapitalization Will Drive Real Sector Growth, MSME Financing — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation must deliver measurable outcomes in real sector growth, access to credit, and financial inclusion, warning that the exercise should not be seen merely as a balance-sheet expansion initiative.

Delivering a keynote address at the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) National Retreat held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Mr Philip Ikeazor, said the exercise is designed to build a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive financial system that supports Nigeria’s aspiration of becoming a $1trn economy by 2030.

Speaking on the theme, “Banks Recapitalisation and Beyond: Amplifying Brand Resilience & Stakeholders’ Financial Inclusivity,” Ikeazor described the recapitalisation policy as a bold statement of ambition and resilience rather than a mere regulatory directive.

He stressed that banks must leverage stronger capital bases to expand credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enhance financing for women and youth, and deepen investments in digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

“The true goal of this exercise is not to create bigger banks, but better banks, banks that are safe, sound, well-governed, innovative, and inclusive,” Ikeazor stated.

“A stronger capital base must translate into tangible outcomes such as expanded credit to MSMEs, enhanced financing for marginalised groups, and greater investment in technology-driven solutions that improve financial inclusion.”

Ikeazor explained that the CBN’s recapitalisation directive, which set new minimum capital requirements of ₦500bn for international banks, ₦200bn for national banks, and ₦50bn for regional banks, aims to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian banks to withstand global shocks and remain competitive in an increasingly volatile economic environment.

He likened the current reform to the landmark 2005 consolidation exercise, which transformed Nigeria’s banking landscape, noting that the new capital thresholds are intended to produce a new generation of banks equipped to finance large infrastructure projects, foster innovation, and support sustainable economic growth.

“Recapitalisation is ultimately a trust and confidence-building exercise,” the Deputy Governor said. “Beyond compliance, it is about aligning policy with perception. Effective communication, transparency, and coherence are vital in strengthening public confidence and ensuring that the public understands the long-term benefits of this reform.”

He urged corporate communication and marketing professionals in banks to play a pivotal role in this process by translating technical reforms into public understanding and transforming scepticism into trust.

“You are not just image managers, you are custodians of public confidence. Every campaign, every release, and every online post shapes how Nigerians perceive the safety and stability of their banks,” he said.

Ikeazor called on members of ACAMB to focus on three critical imperatives in communicating the recapitalisation process, transparency, coherence, and proactive engagement.

According to him, Nigerians deserve timely and accurate information on how the recapitalisation would strengthen the financial system and ultimately improve their economic wellbeing.

He emphasised that a consistent, fact-based narrative would counter misinformation and reinforce confidence in the banking sector.

The Deputy Governor cautioned that in today’s digital era, where misinformation spreads rapidly, communication professionals must remain vigilant and proactive in managing narratives around the reform.

He encouraged banks to build listening platforms such as digital forums, investor briefings, and customer engagement sessions to address concerns and maintain open dialogue with stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the CBN’s view that recapitalisation is not an end in itself but a means to achieving a more inclusive, innovative, and stable financial ecosystem.

“The Central Bank sees this exercise as an enabler for deeper financial intermediation, expanding access to credit, supporting the digital banking ecosystem, and bringing more Nigerians into the formal financial system. It is about making capital have impact and transforming numbers into livelihoods,” Ikeazor concluded.

In his remarks at the event, the President of ACAMB, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, described the retreat as a renaissance of ideas and professional excellence for Nigeria’s banking communication community.

He said the exercise is returning after more than fifteen years, serving as a platform for high-level knowledge sharing and collaboration among policymakers, bankers, journalists, and communication experts.

Bolarinwa said the retreat’s theme reflects the industry’s shared commitment to ensuring that recapitalisation drives not only stronger balance sheets but also greater brand resilience and financial inclusion. He called on participants to use the retreat as a springboard for deeper collaboration in shaping narratives that promote trust, transparency, and national development.

He also commended the CBN and other stakeholders for their support and reaffirmed ACAMB’s resolve to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in financial communication.

The three-day retreat, themed “Banks’ Recapitalisation and Beyond: Amplifying Brand Resilience and Stakeholders’ Financial Inclusivity,” brought together senior executives of banks, regulators, policymakers, and media professionals to discuss strategies for strengthening the banking industry’s role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.