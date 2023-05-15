Recruitment: FG Issues Directives To Applicants For NSCDC, NIS Jobs

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ministry of Interior on Monday issued directives on the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Correctional and Fire Services.

Applicants are advised to visit the Board’s portal to check their application status.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Board which disclosed that successful candidates should print their invitation letters.

According to the statements, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 18th May 2023 across all 36 States.

Applicants are also mandated to be at their respective designated centres on or before 6:30am for accreditation.

The statement read in part “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful and proceed to print their invitation letter.

‘’Applicants are also directed to go to their centres with originals and photocopies of either a National Identification Slip (NIN Slip), International Passport, Voter’s Card or Drivers’ License.’

‘’Applicants are also to ensure that they follow strictly the information contained in their invitation letters.’’