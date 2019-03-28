Advertisement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has closed the application portal for its 2019 recruitment exercise.

The NNPC recruitment exercise which kicked off on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, closed barely a day ago after it was opened to eligible candidates interested in building a career in the oil firm.

NNPC is an integrated Oil and Gas Company, engaged in adding value to the nation’s hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of all Nigerians and other stakeholders.

The firm called for employment into categories to include Graduate Trainee; Senior Officer and Supervisory Cadre; and Managerial Cadre.

Boldly written on its website which was visited by THE WHISTLER was “THE PORTAL IS NOW CLOSED. Thank you for your interest in NNPC careers. Please note the application is now closed. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by email with a notification through SMS.”

Similarly, a statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the Second Phase of the exercise which involves shortlisting of qualified candidates had started.

According to him, the qualified candidates would be invited to participate in a computer-based aptitude test after which those who emerge successful in the tests would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.

Ughamadu said that tests would be administered in about 50 centres across the country.