Recruitment: Police Constables To Be Assessed Through Computer Based Test

The Nigeria Police Force is set to commence Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates in the ongoing 2021 recruitment of police constables.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Acting Force Spokesperson in a statement said the police will execute the process in partnership with the Police Service Commission (PSC) from April 20.

The statement asked the affected candidates to check their recruitment status and print their CBT examination slip.

“If qualified for the next stage of the exercise. This slip would grant them access to the CBT Examinations scheduled to hold between 20th and 21st April 2022 at designated centres in the 36 States of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The CBT examinations printout will show specific examination dates, times, and designated locations for each candidate within the States/FCT.

“Detailed and specific guidelines for each State will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Premised on this, successful candidates for the next stage can check their application status on https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng accordingly,” the police said.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, reiterated that the recruitment exercise is free and without any pecuniary obligation.

The IGP equally assured that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

He, however, advised the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.

“All complaints can be channelled through 08100004507 or [email protected] The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting in this regard will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement said.