Red Cross Distributes Relief Items to Flood Victims In Sokoto,

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has distributed relief materials to flood-affected communities in Sokoto State under a resilience-building initiative funded by the Italian government.

The intervention, which targets 300 beneficiaries across three communities, aims to reduce the humanitarian impact of recurrent flooding in the state.

Speaking during the exercise at Ramin Kura IDP camp, the Disaster Management Coordinator of the Nigerian Red Cross, Gabriel Nashon, said the distribution focused on non-food items such as buckets, jerry cans, mosquito nets, blankets, and aquatabs (a water purification tablet).

“We discovered that over the years, people in Sokoto are affected annually by flooding. Our goal is to support them with essential items that help keep their environment clean and their water safe for drinking to prevent diseases like cholera and malaria.”

The intervention is part of the Respond, Resilience and Recovery (RRR) project which is a humanitarian effort supported by the Italian government to help flood-prone communities strengthen their disaster preparedness and recovery mechanisms.

Noyanga noted that the Red Cross had earlier collaborated with relevant agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other local stakeholders to conduct a flood simulation drill in the Kofar kware community.

“The exercise, according to him, demonstrated practical steps communities should take during flooding to minimize loss of life and property.

“We took the community to the riverside and conducted a flood simulation drill to show them key actions to take when the river overflows. They now know how to evacuate themselves, their families, and their belongings safely when floods occur.”

Beyond immediate relief, the Red Cross has also installed a river gauge in the community to serve as an early warning system. The device, Noyanga said, helps residents monitor rising water levels and take timely action when the indicator reaches a critical point.

“Anyone can read it, even an elderly person, once the water rises to the red mark, it’s a signal for people to start evacuating.”

He advised residents of riverine communities in Sokoto to set up Community Disaster Management Committees (CDMCs) that can liaise directly with government agencies and humanitarian organizations for early response and coordination during emergencies.

He said that such committees make it easier for communities to access relief materials and communicate with agencies like NEMA and SEMA, adding that it is high time for people to start thinking about relocating permanently from flood-prone areas.

Also speaking, a Red Cross official, Shehu Dange, Branch Disaster Management, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to sustaining its humanitarian support in Sokoto State.

He said that the red cross will continue to mobilize resources and work closely with government agencies to reach vulnerable communities, adding that the red cross will continue supporting the state’s social welfare priorities”