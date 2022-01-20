Reduce Your Utterances To Save Nigeria’s Unity, Atiku Cautions Ethnic Leaders

Following raging agitations from various ethnic nationalities, which have been said to be capable of stoking embers of disunity in the country, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned the various ethnic groups in the country to watch their utterances for the sake of the country’s unity.

Atiku was Nigerian Vice President from 1999 to 2007. He has so far failed in his bid to return to the presidential villa as president.

He was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku explained that dialogue and understanding could solve disagreements noting that “this is a delicate point in the history of this country”.

He said, “Again, let me also comment on the issue of the ethnic nationalities who try to put obstacles, like Baba-Ahmed said, making it ungovernable in certain parts of the country.

“I think what we need to do definitely as he recommended, there is need that we lower the temperature.”

There have been agitations by Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SMBLF, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Afenifere centering on power rotation, resource control, state police among other demands.

Also, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo O’odua Worldwide, have been agitating for separate nations, creating intemperate atmosphere in relationships between ethnic nationalities in the country.

Recently, IPOB banned consumption of beef in the South East. Beef is mostly supplied from the northern part of Nigeria.

The ban which will take effect from April, was matched with threat of stopping food supplies to the South East by various northern groups.

Similarly, the Ilana Omo O’odua Worldwide, expressed its support for Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu’s call for the Yoruba to boycott cow meat and start using chicken and native goats for their ceremonies.

Atiku noted that “What is so disappointing about this, is that all these ethnic nationalities are being headed by people who are supposed to be very well educated. And this is the disappointing part of it. I also believe that it is solvable.

“It is solvable only through dialogue and understanding. So, this is a delicate point in the history of this country.”

He advised that, “We must be very, very cautious on how we actually approach these issues, particularly in an election year between now and the 2023 elections. So, let me pause here and say that I have been actually ambushed to make those comments.”

He explained that he has listened to “contributions so far about education, unemployment, poverty and the causes of what we are going through today.

“These are correct and the right thing; identifications of our challenges, but, the major constraint to these challenges is what was highlighted by the governor of Borno State, and that is corruption.

“We established the Universal Basic Education (UBE) and Education Tax Fund (ETF). All this money is being channeled to the states and local governments to provide compulsory education for every child up to secondary school.

“Compulsory education for every child is a must. Do we do it? Do the states and the local governments do it? We know that they don’t. Why? corruption.

“I believe that a leadership that can come and really show strong leadership on that issue, particularly of education is desirable.”