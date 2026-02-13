Reflections On The Alex Otti’s Miracle In Abia State II

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

History occasionally presents moments so profound that they compel reflection beyond routine political commentary. The transformation of Abia State since May 29, 2023 represents such a moment. It is a story that challenges long-held assumptions about governance in Nigeria, and it is a story that reaffirms a timeless truth that leadership, when grounded in vision, competence, and integrity, can fundamentally alter the destiny of a society. The Abia of today bears little resemblance to the Abia of yesterday. For about two decades, Abia State stood as a symbol of squandered potential, institutional decay, and public disillusionment. Public infrastructure crumbled, trust evaporated, and citizens learned to lower expectations. Yet, in a remarkably short span of two and a half years under the administration of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, Abia has undergone a renaissance that many now describe, without exaggeration, as miraculous. The transformation of Abia did not occur by chance. It is the outcome of deliberate choices, disciplined execution, and an unambiguous break from the past.

For one who has been a close observer of happenings in Abia State during these past decades, I would argue that perhaps the most consequential achievement of the current administration is not in the roads, bridges, streetlights or other physical infrastructure across the State, important as these are, but in the restoration of public trust in government. In societies long battered by governance failure, cynicism becomes a survival mechanism. Citizens stop believing that the government can work for them, and governance itself becomes transactional rather than transformational. In Abia today, that narrative has changed. The renewed confidence of citizens in their government is palpable. Across cities, towns, and rural communities, there is a growing sense that the government now exists to serve the common good. Civil servants, traders, large and small businesses, students and the general public now believe that the government works conscientiously to enhance everyone’s welfare. This restoration of trust has become the invisible foundation upon which all physical development now stands. Governor Alex Otti has brought superior intellect into governance and the results have been truly transformational, changing the narrative of a State that was only recently associated with failure.

From 1991 when Abia State was created to the year 2023 when Dr. Alex Otti became the State Governor, the capital city of Umuahia had remained the same with little or no effort by past administrations to change the city’s landscape or to enhance its infrastructure. While other state capitals in the country evolved into modern urban centres, Umuahia’s landscape reflected inertia, with narrow roads, no improvement in urban planning, and minimal investment in public spaces. Successive administrations appeared content to manage decline rather than attempt or even imagine renewal. But, in less than three years of Governor Otti’s leadership, Umuahia is wearing a new and significantly improved look. Today, Umuahia is being redefined as a modern capital city worthy of its status. From the expanded multiple-lane roads leading from the Onuimo axis to the Abia Tower, to the expanded Mission Hill Road (now Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard) leading to the city center, everyone can see that Umuahia, the State Capital, is wearing a dignified new look.

The systematic construction of walkways across the city of Umuahia today has altered the feel and look of the city for good. In addition, the nearly completed modern central bus terminal and newly constructed bus stops reflect not just utility, but dignity, and an insistence that public infrastructure should meet high standards of quality and decency. These choices aptly reveal the State Government’s understanding that cities shape behavior, productivity, and civic pride. Little wonder that the people of Abia everywhere have regained their pride and trust in government.

If what is happening in Umuahia today represents renewal, the story of Aba represents resurrection. The transformation of Aba under Governor Otti is a story that cannot be comprehensively discussed in one textbook, and certainly not in a short opinion piece such as this. But what everyone who has been to Aba lately, whether they are visitors or residents; the consensus of opinions is that Aba has regained its pride of place in the Southeast. The roads that had hitherto been abandoned, with many converted to wastebins due to several years of decay and neglect, have all been rebuilt and adorned with solar street lights. Where does one start from to outline the infrastructure renewal in Aba under Governor Alex Otti? Is it the construction of the famous Port Harcourt Road, a major road corridor that once hosted several businesses, but which was abandoned for over two decades, forcing the traders and businesses to relocate to other cities? Or the construction of several other critical road arteries including Ngwa Road, Ohanku Road, Cameroun Road and several others which had sadly become shameful representations of State failure and neglect? Along the streets of Aba, in the markets, business premises and everywhere one goes, the verdict is the same: what has happened in Aba since May 29, 2023 is nothing but miraculous.

Today, the State Government is not only building roads, drainages, street lights and other critical physical infrastructure projects, but the Government has also gone ahead to create the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), reflecting Governor Otti’s vision to truly transform Aba to a world class city. Consistent with Governor Otti’s vision, GADA has started by revisiting and updating the Aba masterplan – a document that outlines the layout of what the commercial city should look like. In addition to its several initiatives to redesign the city to serve the demands of modern city life, GADA is frontally and successfully confronting the monstrous flooding menace that used to make Aba roads impassable during rainy seasons. By establishing the GADA and giving it the mandate to transform Aba for good, Governor Otti has again affixed his stamp of deep intellect and excellence on Aba. With GADA, the government has institutionalized Aba’s renewal. Urban development is no longer treated as a series of isolated projects, but as a coordinated, long-term process guided by an updated master plan. Ordinary “good performers” would have just built roads and other physical infrastructure; and the residents would be very happy. But Governor Otti is not just an ordinary good performer. His antecedents from his university days to his very distinguished career in finance show unequivocally that excellence is his hallmark in thought and action.

One of the most damaging legacies of governance in many States in Nigeria has been uneven development. In most cases, the cities are prioritized, and the hinterlands are ignored. In other cases, some regions are favoured, and others forgotten. Governor Otti’s administration has made a conscious effort to dismantle this pattern. The creation of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA) signals a commitment to developing all parts of the State. Towns and communities that were largely ignored in the past are now beneficiaries of road construction, electricity projects, water schemes, sanitation infrastructure, and development control frameworks. This is real inclusion translated into policy and investment, not mere rhetoric. By embedding development within regional institutions, the administration has also ensured that progress is structured, accountable, and sustainable. Like its sister agency in Aba, GODA is working hard to develop a framework for rebuilding Abia North with modern infrastructure across all the Local Government Areas under its jurisdiction.

A defining feature of Governor Otti’s administration, something that is uncommon with many political leaders in Nigeria, is the deep thought and sound intellectual engagement that go into his policies and programs. Governor Otti understands the principal place of institutions in driving real and sustainable development. He could have just awarded contracts to build roads across the LGAs, as he is already doing with spectacular speed and efficiency, but he has gone well ahead to create the structures, the formal institutions that would effectively mainstream these development projects. By creating the GADA and GODA through legislation, and by empowering these Authorities to address the developmental needs of the areas, Governor Otti brings to governance a firm understanding of how to create sustainable development. This approach distinguishes transformational leadership from mere performance. It reflects Governor Otti’s acknowledgement that roads and other physical infrastructure impress, but institutions endure.

The development authorities in Aba and Ohafia were not created as ad hoc agencies, but through legislation, with clear mandates and accountability structures. This emphasis on institutions may explain, in part, the growing interest of domestic and international investors in Abia State, the steady engagement with multilateral development partners, and the positive assessments from well-informed independent observers. Investors do not respond merely to projects; they respond to predictability, governance capacity, and credible leadership. These are qualities that are evident in the Abia State Government of today.

Friday, February 13, 2026 is another historic day in the administration of Governor Otti. The newly constructed Igwu bridge (popularly called the Omenuko bridge) in Ozu Abam, Arochukwu LGA would be commissioned by the Governor on this day. The Omenuko bridge is not just a piece of infrastructure, but it represents history. It represents a history of danger, pain, anxiety and neglect. The old narrow bridge across the Igwu river was built during the colonial administration in 1942. The bridge was the major pathway for the communities of Abam, Ohafia, Ihechiowa, Arochukwu, Abiriba and others. Yet, it was so narrow and dangerous, causing fear and anxiety for everyone that had to pass through the area. What is equally poignant about the bridge is that it had been used as an object of political campaign and deceit by several politicians. At some point, and given the way it had been abandoned for decades, myths and tales of superstition emerged, to the effect that the bridge could not be modernized, and must remain a source of danger and pain to the communities. Successive governments and federal lawmakers from the area had used the bridge as an object of campaign to deceive the electorate during every election cycle. Then, came Governor Alex Otti who knew that the narrow bridge posed a huge danger to the people, and he went to construct a brand-new modern bridge. Governor Otti’s decisive action on the bridge is a clear declaration that long-standing problems are not unsolvable, and that excuses rooted in superstition, deceit or political convenience have no place in modern governance. Completed in a record 6 months, the new Omenuko bridge, like several other iconic projects across the State, eloquently tells the story of a new Abia. The bridge is to be commissioned alongside the newly built 29-kilometer Ozu Abam-Ndi Okere Abam-Amuvi Road, constructed by the State Government within a record time.

The State Government understands that physical infrastructure alone does not define development. This is why the administration is also paying significant attention to youth development and skills acquisition, support for micro, small, and medium enterprises, and the creation of a business-friendly environment. All these reflect a broader understanding of prosperity, and an acknowledgment that empowerment is not charity, but an investment in human capacity. Governor Otti’s governance model blends intellect with empathy, and policy with people. His speeches and actions consistently emphasize the public good, fairness, and long-term impact. This combination explains why his leadership style would continue to defy conventional political categorization, especially in a nation where quality leadership is regrettably in short supply.

There are several lessons that can be gleaned from the Alex Otti’s miracle in Abia State. First, the Governor’s stellar performance in a State that was only recently seen as the worst performing State in Nigeria has confirmed the saying that leadership can make all the difference. Prior to May 2023, Abia State’s performance on most measures of development compared to the records of other States, reflected unmitigated failure. However, within the short period of Governor Alex Otti’s administration, the story is markedly different, and the only thing that changed from those years of decay and failure is leadership. Second, is the importance of leadership recruitment. Rational people are expected to make informed judgements based on available evidence. The personal and professional profile of Dr. Alex Otti compared to those of his predecessors tells a compelling story of the kind of leaders that the people should recruit. The Abia of today presents incontrovertible evidence that the society is better off if we let our brightest and most decent people to lead us, and not people with questionable records. The miracle in Abia today is a miracle of leadership: leadership that possesses deep intellect, vision, and excellent execution skills.

The transformation of Abia State deserves careful documentation, not as praise, but as scholarship; and not as propaganda, but as evidence. For future leaders, policy thinkers, and citizens alike, Abia’s experience offers a powerful reminder that with the right leadership, even the most battered State and institution can rise again. The renaissance of Abia State is, at its core, a triumph of humane, disciplined and visionary leadership. There is no doubt that history will record that a decisive turn was taken, and that a people once resigned to misery and hopelessness experienced phenomenal renewal under the administration of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR.

— Prof. Kenneth Kalu hails from Abam Onyerubi, where the Omenuko bridge is located.