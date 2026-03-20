Reform Failure Could Drive Members To Alternative Trade Deals- WTO

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The World Trade Organization has warned that failure by member states to agree on a credible reform pathway at next week’s ministerial gathering in Yaounde, Cameroon, could accelerate moves by countries to pursue alternative trade arrangements outside the multilateral system, underscoring growing pressure on the global trade body as geopolitical tensions and tariff disputes test its relevance.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the organisation faces a difficult ministerial meeting, even as members broadly acknowledge the need for reform.

Her comments come as trade ministers prepare for a four-day meeting at a critical moment for the Geneva-based institution, which has struggled for years to advance major multilateral agreements and restore confidence in its ability to act as the central platform for global trade rule-making.

The meeting in Yaounde will take place against the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty, including the economic fallout from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted energy supplies and raised fresh concerns about inflation, growth and the stability of global markets.

At the same time, renewed tariff tensions driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade measures have deepened doubts over the strength of the rules-based trading order and amplified scrutiny of the WTO’s effectiveness.

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Although many WTO members support reform in principle, divisions remain over how to structure a roadmap for change. Diplomats familiar with the discussions say those disagreements could encourage major trading nations and blocs to intensify work on smaller, like-minded coalitions and sector-specific agreements if progress in Yaounde proves limited.

“Our Plan A is to get reform within the WTO system, but there are many hurdles,” Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa said, adding that failure at the Yaounde talks would encourage the European Union to pursue what he described as a parallel track.

Such a shift could see the European Union deepen cooperation with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, alongside other like-minded economies.

The CPTPP includes 12 countries such as Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Officials say closer engagement between the EU and CPTPP countries could allow participants to negotiate rules in targeted areas while still advocating broader reform within the WTO framework.

Two EU diplomats said this approach would serve as a supplement to the WTO, rather than a replacement, by enabling willing members to advance agreements among themselves in areas where broader consensus has proved difficult.

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Dousa said plurilateral agreements, in which participating countries undertake binding commitments without full membership-wide backing, may become an increasingly important fallback option if formal reform talks stall.

The prospect of deeper EU-CPTPP engagement is already gaining support among some officials and policy experts. Svitlana Taran of the European Policy Centre said such cooperation could focus on digital trade, critical raw materials and stronger bilateral or regional free trade agreements.

A Canadian source also pointed to growing momentum behind EU-CPTPP collaboration, with discussions expected in Yaounde on rules of origin and investment issues.

Okonjo-Iweala, while acknowledging the difficulties facing the WTO, said the organisation does not oppose members broadening their trading relationships through complementary frameworks.

She said if countries choose to work together as a group, the WTO views that as supportive of the wider trading system rather than necessarily undermining it.

Trade officials say an EU-CPTPP grouping, which already accounts for more than 35 per cent of global trade, could evolve into a core coalition that may eventually expand to include other economies.

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In the medium term, some policymakers envision a more flexible or “multi-speed” WTO structure in which core principles remain intact, while smaller groups of members move faster in selected areas through variable commitments.

One European trade diplomat said such a development could eventually produce a tiered trade architecture outside the WTO over the next five years, with agreements later folded back into the multilateral system.

That possibility reflects growing acceptance in some quarters that the current consensus-based model may no longer be sufficient to address the speed and complexity of modern trade challenges.

A key area of contention ahead of the Yaounde meeting is the WTO’s reform agenda itself. Internal documents seen by Reuters indicate that while the United States supports reform in broad terms, it is reluctant to endorse a detailed and substantive work programme.

By contrast, the European Union, the United Kingdom and China are said to favour a clearer roadmap that would set out specific areas for negotiation and implementation.

Okonjo-Iweala said she expects the ministerial to be difficult, though she noted that members are increasingly converging around the recognition that reform is necessary.

Her remarks highlight both the urgency of the moment and the political sensitivity of any attempt to reshape the institution.

Another major test in Yaounde will be whether members can agree to extend the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions such as digital downloads, a measure that expires this month. Washington sees renewal of the moratorium as a priority and has indicated that the outcome will influence how fully the United States remains engaged at the WTO.

U.S. Ambassador Joseph Barloon said an extension would give Washington confidence to continue participating actively in the organisation.

India, however, is expected to maintain its opposition to extending the moratorium, reflecting long-running disagreements over digital trade, development priorities and policy space for emerging economies.

Diplomats say failure to secure an extension could further embolden critics in Washington who argue that the WTO is no longer capable of delivering meaningful outcomes.

The International Chamber of Commerce has also warned that businesses are concerned that the collapse of the e-commerce moratorium could open the door to new taxes on cross-border data flows, adding another layer of uncertainty for companies operating in the digital economy.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the future of the most-favoured-nation principle, one of the central pillars of the WTO system, under which countries are required to apply the same tariffs to all trading partners.

The principle currently governs about 72 per cent of global trade, but its future has come under increasing debate after Washington said in December that the rule may no longer be suitable for the current era.

The European Union has also signalled an interest in rethinking the principle, largely because of concerns related to China.

China, however, has defended most-favoured-nation treatment as fundamental to the global trading system.

A Chinese diplomat said the world needs a rules-based rather than power-based trade framework, reinforcing Beijing’s position that core WTO principles must remain intact even as reform discussions continue.

The Yaounde ministerial is therefore shaping up as more than a routine trade meeting. It is emerging as a defining test of whether the WTO can still serve as the anchor of global commerce at a time when geopolitical conflict, economic fragmentation and strategic rivalry are pushing countries toward narrower, interest-based alliances.

A failure to produce a viable reform signal in Cameroon could deepen that shift and accelerate the move toward alternative trade deals, even as WTO leaders insist the multilateral system remains the best long-term foundation for global trade.