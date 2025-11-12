Reforms Must Translate To Results, Eno Challenges States

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has urged subnational governments to play a more active role in Nigeria’s economic transformation by turning national reforms into tangible development outcomes.

Speaking at the ‘Moneyline Investment Forum’ held on Wednesday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Eno said that Nigeria was at a defining moment, and the success of ongoing fiscal and financial reforms would depend on how effectively states harnessed them to drive local productivity and wealth creation.

Delivering his keynote address on the theme “Nigeria’s New Financial Landscape: Reforms, Risks and the Road to Wealth Creation,” the governor commended the Federal Government for introducing a series of bold economic policies including the Investment and Securities Act 2025, the Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, and the deregulation of the electricity market.

“These reforms mark a decisive shift in our national economic trajectory,” Eno said. “But the real task before us is to transform reforms into results — and policies into prosperity. Wealth creation must no longer be the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government; states must drive productivity, innovation, and local enterprise.”

Highlighting Akwa Ibom’s achievements under his administration’s ‘ARISE Agenda’, Eno explained that the state’s development blueprint focuses on five key pillars — Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructure Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Educational and Industrial Advancement.

He pointed to major projects such as the Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City, Ibom Air, and several designated economic zones including the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone and Ibom Industrial City as evidence of Akwa Ibom’s strategic push toward becoming Nigeria’s next investment hub.

Advertisement

According to him, the state’s power sector reforms and infrastructure expansion including over 960 kilometres of roads, clean energy transport initiatives, and aviation investments are all geared toward creating a self-sustaining economy that welcomes the free movement of goods, services, and capital.

“Akwa Ibom stands today as proof that growth and development are possible when vision meets discipline, and when governance serves the people rather than political expediency,” the governor said.

He commended the organisers of Moneyline for providing a consistent platform for economic education and investment awareness, saying the dialogue between policy, industry, and the public was vital for building a resilient and inclusive economy.