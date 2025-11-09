Regina: Sowore Demands Probe Of Senator Ned Nwoko

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for the prosecution of Senator Ned Nwoko over allegations of sexual abuse, drug use, and manipulation levelled against him by his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Sowore, in a post on his X handle on Sunday, said the case had gone far beyond politics, describing the revelations as a serious criminal conduct and gross abuse of power.

He alleged that Nwoko, a lawyer registered in the United Kingdom, married Regina when she was 17 years old below the legal age of consent under British law which, according to him, amounted to statutory rape.

Sowore further referenced Regina’s claims that the senator introduced her to hard drugs while she was still a minor and repeatedly forced himself on her.

“These are not mere moral failings; they are serious criminal offences that demand investigation and prosecution,” he wrote, urging UK legal authorities to open disciplinary proceedings against the lawmaker to determine his fitness to practise law.

He added, “We will not allow Ned Nwoko to continue using the now disgraced Nigeria Police Force, his political influence, or illicit wealth to suppress victims, pervert justice, and trample on human rights in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. Impunity has an expiry date, and that date is now.”

His comments followed Daniels post on her verified Instagram story, where she accused her ex-husband of manipulation, abuse, and public humiliation.

“Yes everyone! It is now in history that ‘Regina Daniels’ did drugs because that was what her husband wanted believe it or not. Dearest ex husband thanks for breaking the crown you put on my head.

“No one knew us like us and I trusted you with all of me even with my sextape which I pray never sees the light. But you have always been a step ahead negatively. Foolish me! When I married you at 17, was I on drugs? I thank God for time.

“My name is ruined for now but I will rewrite my story! That narrative will be dead and gone. Now that I have let the one thing you have on me out, what else? It’s time to fight with all of me in court!

“I’m not backing down now you narcissistic manipulative bastard! I’m so pained! I am ruined!! Y’all can laugh but the laughter won’t be for long as long as I serve my God!” she wrote.

THE WHISTLER reports that there has been an ongoing public feud between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The actress had recently accused the lawmaker of manipulation, abuse, and spreading false claims about her alleged drug use.

However, Nwoko insists that her family was responsible for her supposed addiction and that her brother’s arrest was to protect his home.

As of press time, Senator Ned Nwoko is yet to responde to Sowore’s fresh call for investigations.