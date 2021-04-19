‘Relationship Works When You Have The Right Partner,’ Says Ike After Breakup With BBN Winner Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija reality star, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, well known as Ike has revealed that a real relationship only works when one has the right partner.

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with SpiceTV Africa,.

Recall that the reality star was in a relationship with Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 4.

Their relationship which started in the Big Brother Naija House ended few months ago.

When asked for relationship advice, he said, “I’m somehow particular about relationship advice, I don’t like to advise anyone about something I know I’m not an expert on. I had a couple of girlfriends but my best advise right now is, guys just make sure you are happy, relationship is a lot of work, and a lot of sacrifices.

“Don’t jump into it until you are ready, trust me. A real relationship only works when you have the right partner. My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship. Freedom is something you can’t just pay for, because it’s priceless.”

Ike’s comments came five days after Mercy Eke revealed that her relationship with him is a “forgotten story.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that Mercy Eke revealed that her relationship with Ike fell apart a long time ago during a question and answer session with her fans via her YouTube channel.

She had said; “First of all, a breakup happened. We are done like done. I see a lot of people say it is part of their stunt, listen, I don’t stunt. You see that ship? It sank a long time ago.

“I’m in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I’m good, I’m living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let’s just keep it moving, we are done.”