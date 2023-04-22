Release Kanu If You Truly Seek Forgiveness, IPOB Leader’s Lawyer Tells Buhari

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Alloy Ejimakor, counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader if he genuinely seeks forgiveness of all Nigerians.

Advertisement

On Friday, during his final celebration of Sallah Day as President, Buhari appreciated Nigerians for the privilege of serving them for close to eight years.

He also sought forgiveness from anyone he may have offended during his administration.

“God gave me an incredible opportunity to serve the country. We are all humans, if I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country, I ask that they pardon me.

“All those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me,” Buhari said.

The pardon sought by Buhari drew the attention of the IPOB Special counsel, Alloy Ejimakor.

Advertisement

He alleged that the outgoing administration committed human rights violation on the secessionist group.

Ejimakor urged the federal government to unconditionally release IPOB members and its leader before his tenure ends.

“Dear @MBuhari: Your policy on self determination led to extrajudicial killings, detentions, torture and an infamous extraordinary rendition. Prove that your apology is genuine by freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu & all detained on account of self determination. It’s your legacy!” Ejimakor tweeted on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the litigation between the federal government and Kanu has been on for years.

Kanu was accused by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation of terrorism and treasonable felony in light of the IPOB leader’s call for the South-eastern part of Nigeria to secede from Nigeria.

Advertisement

A military invasion of Kanu’s home country at a time led the IPOB leader to flee the country (according to his lawyers’ submissions in court).

He was later intercepted by Nigeria’s secret police overseas and extradited to Nigeria to face his trials

The FG’s case against Kanu was stalled at the Federal High Court Abuja because the latter’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, had approached the Court of Appeal for redress.

The Appellate Court in its judgement nullified the federal government’s detention of Kanu and quashed all charges instituted against him, describing his extradition as “executive lawlessness”.

Dissatisfied, the AGF’s lawyers appealed that the judgement be stayed from execution following his application at the Supreme Court.

The appeal was granted by another panel of the same court on October 28, 2022, thereby putting the final outcome on the litigation in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

The apex court is yet to preside over the appeals by both FG and Kanu since then.

On his part, Buhari had said in respect of Kanu and IPOB, he will not interfere with the judiciary.