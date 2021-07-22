Release Kanu, Igboho ‘Unconditionally, NADECO Tells Buhari

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Thursday, called on the federal government to ‘immediately and unconditionally release Mr Nnamdi Kanu and Mr Sunday Igboho and his wife’.

The pro-democracy group, in a press statement released by Lloyd Ukwu, executive director of the coalition in US, further condemned the arrest of Mr Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation separatist leader, and his wife, Ropo, on Monday July 19 in Cotonou.

It also decried the abduction and arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

While demanding the international community ‘to rise up to the occasion and call President Buhari and his administration to order’, NADECO said President Buhari ‘represents a clear and present danger in the entire West African sub-region if not timely stopped’. According to it, ‘the carnage that is about to befall the region will definitely be beyond any imagination’.

It stated that, “Nigeria is quickly degenerating into a rogue state in its irrefutable and irredeemable, rapid descent into lawlessness.”

NADECO is a pro-democracy movement formed in 1994 by foremost Nigerian democrats who pressured ex-military dictator Sani Abacha to vacate office for the presumed winner of the June 12 general election, the late MKO Abiola.