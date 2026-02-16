‘Relentless Defender Of The Oppressed’ – Adeyanju Honours Sowore At 55

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As Omoyele Sowore turns 55, prominent civil rights campaigner and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has described him as a “relentless defender of the oppressed and the vulnerable,” highlighting Sowore’s long career in activism and public accountability advocacy.

In a personal message to Sowore, Adeyanju wrote, “Today, I celebrate Omoyele Sowore at 55 as a foremost human rights activist and a relentless defender of the oppressed and the vulnerable.

“Over the years, I have watched him continuously choose his principles over comfort by challenging injustice and demanding accountability from those in power, in a country like Nigeria, where speaking up often comes at a high cost.

“To me, this kind of courage is intentional and rooted in a genuine belief that Nigeria can be better,” Adeyanju, who has worked closely with Sowore in advocacy said.

He added, “The arrests, detention, endless court cases, and personal risks he has endured are sacrifices I do not take for granted.

“I celebrate not just his years, but his resilience and his unwavering commitment to the common man and the downtrodden.

“His journey reminds me that real reform is never easy, but it is always worth fighting for,” Adeyanju added.