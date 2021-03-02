Relief As NSE Introduces e-Filing Portal To Enhance Securities Listing

43 SHARES Share Tweet

In a bid to improve issuers’ experience, the Nigerian Stock Exchange said it has introduced the X-Filing platform designed to enhance securities listing application processes.

The exchange made the disclosure on Tuesday, following glitches experienced on its X-Issuer portal.

“X-Filing, which comes on the back of the recent upgrade to the NSE Issuers’ Portal, X-Issuer, is a fully integrated, secure web interface designed to enable the submission and processing of securities listing applications online,” the NSE said.

With the development, the portal is expected to provide Dealing Member Firms and other accredited sponsors with ease and convenience while submitting securities listing applications on behalf of issuers.

The new e-filing portal would enable the NSE to process applications online, saving time and resources.

The NSE said it has equipped the portal with features that allow the submission, review and approval of securities listing applications and generation of listing and application reports.

X-Filing also allows easy tracking of application status, while users of the portal would also be able to check estimated listing and application fees and make payment online.

Speking on the development, the Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, Tinuade Awe said stakeholders would find it easy to comply with regulations with the e-Filing portal.

She said, “The launch of X-Filing accords with the Exchange’s commitment to leverage technology to drive regulatory objectives and ease compliance for stakeholders.

“Automating the securities listing process of the NSE is, therefore, a major milestone for us in our quest to ease the burden of listing for applicants and to attract new listings. As an agile Exchange, we continue to review our processes to ensure quick time to market as required by all our stakeholders.

“We have adopted an integrated approach to ensure a seamless end-to-end process that will allow Issuers to manage their securities listings and other applications from anywhere they choose at any time.”

Awe was confident that the features incorporated would enhance the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global listing destination.