Relief For Abuja Band A Customers As AEDC Reduces Tariff To N206.80/kWh

On Monday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) slashed the electricity tariff for its Band A customers from N225 per kilowatt hour to N206.80/kWh.

Earlier THE WHISTLER reported that the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company announced a reduction for band A customers.

The recent development shows a uniform reduction by N18.2 by both DisCos and takes effect on May 6, 2024.

The reduction was disclosed by the Distribution Company (DisCo) on Monday in a public notice obtained by THE WHISTLER.

While assuring customers in Band A of guaranteed 20-24hrs electricity supply daily, the Disco maintained that tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.

“The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged,” the DisCo said.

Recall that the NERC in April announced a new tariff hike of N225/kWh. This represents about a 241 per cent increment in rate for customers on Band A.

Customers on Band A enjoy 20 hours and above electricity supply daily.

Since the implementation of the new tariff began, many customers on Band A have lamented how it has been impacting them negatively. They have also accused DisCos of failing to supply up to 20 hours of electricity daily. This has resulted in litigation against NERC and some DisCos.