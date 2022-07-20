Religious Leaders Storm Unveiling Of APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate

Despite the huge controversy trailing the selection of Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, some religious leaders today stormed the venue of the unveiling of the former governor of Borno State.

Shettima, a Muslim from North East was chosen by Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the APC, causing serious controversy and discussion on the place of politics and religion as well as argument that it did not reflect a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

Although the candidate said his decision was based on the need to select the best candidate as his running mate to enable them salvage the deplorable situation in the country, many Christian leaders and groups have continued to oppose the decision.

However, the unveiling which is yet to start has seen huge turn out of members and supporters of the party to a jam-packed venue.

Among those seen were various christian leaders who refused to speak to THE WHISTLER when approached to identify their churches or groups and which part of the country they came from.