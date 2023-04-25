‘Remain Calm, We Will Save You’—- FG Assures Nigerians In War-Torn Sudan

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ten days after the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to remain calm as efforts are being made to evacuate them.

The President disclosed this through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development (FMHADMSD) in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Janet Olisa and the Permanent Secretary FMHADMSD Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

Buhari revealed that various attempts by the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community to find their way to the contiguous borders of Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, or Chad on their own has been brought to his notice.

To this effect, he said the Federal Government (FG) is working very closely with the foreign affairs ministry and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders to immediately evacuate these Students and other affected Nigerian citizens.

Buhari said “We note with concern that some Nigerian students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, or Chad on their own.

“The Federal Government, FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI)) is working very closely with the MFA and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan to immediately evacuate these Students and other affected Nigerian citizens.

“Concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.

“Parents are therefore urged to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavor to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.”

The president while assuring Nigerians of their safety in Sudan asked that they reach the Embassy officials through this contact, “+2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, and +2349066663493” while maintaining peace in Sudan.

THE WHISTLER had on Monday reported that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema had revealed the willingness of the airline to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Sudan free of charge if the government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighboring countries bordering Sudan.