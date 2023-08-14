Remove VAT On Diesel, Oil & Gas Suppliers Urge FG

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has called on the Federal Government to remove the Value Added Tax being charged on diesel so as to reduce the amount spent by truck owners in transporting Premium Motor Spirit.

This is just as it called on the government to quickly intervene in fixing the deplorable condition of roads in the country following the flooding that have affected some sections of the roads.

The National President of NOGASA, Mr. Bennett Korie, who stated these in Abuja, insisted that there is need to stop the payment on VAT on diesel so as to make it easier to transport petroleum products.

He said considering the problems associated with the removal of fuel subsidy, it has become imperative for the government to do all within it’s powers to alleviate the suffering of oil and gas suppliers.

Apart from the high cost of diesel, he explained that there is need to address the country’s exchange rate crisis as it is making it difficult to import petroleum products

Korie said, “We want to suggest that the government move into action on this dollar issue, otherwise diesel and petrol and other petroleum products will go higher than they are today.

“So, the only way out is to take action, serious action. Call the BDC, call the bank CEOs and let them come out with one uniform price that will be okay for them so that we can say this is how much the dollar will be. The way the dollar is going, it is becoming a major issue for us.”

On the state of Nigeria’s refineries, he called on the government to work with Nigerian engineers to address the challenges facing the refineries.

He said, “We need to get our engineers and let them go there to check what the issues are and fix it. If we take this matter serious, they can fix it. If the refineries are there, it will help us address the petrol subsidy issue.

“We are talking about road also. The roads are bad for our trucks to move freely petroleum products. I have spent over N50m to fix road. From Warri to Abuja there is no road, our trucks have been there for two weeks and no road.

“The government should give license to private and modular refineries, give them crude oil so that they produce diesel, if this happens, the price of diesel will reduce because it is diesel we use to transport this product.

“As long as diesel is expensive, then the price of petrol will be high. So, its not only dollar that is driving the price of petrol high. If you buy diesel of N950 per litres and you are carrying fuel of N600, then it’s a problem.

“If we continue this way, then it means that one day, we will buy PMS at a price higher than diesel. We have Niger Delta Refinery and Walter Smith Refinery. Our truck are trapped, over 500 of them are trapped on the bad roads.”